Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $108,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $520.14 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.08.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

