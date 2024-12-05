Stevens Capital Management LP Has $752,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 53,379 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,886 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,892.20. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

