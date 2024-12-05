Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 459.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

CNP stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

