Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Block by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 56,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Block by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Block by 151.2% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 72,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 2.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,147. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

