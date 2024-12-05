Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 82,133 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 419.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,133 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

