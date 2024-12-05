Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,256,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,276,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 295,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

