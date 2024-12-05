Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 77,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of TJX Companies worth $385,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TJX opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

