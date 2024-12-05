Stifel Financial Corp Has $251.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $251,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $7,196,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $29,084,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intuit by 9.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 99.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

INTU stock opened at $654.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $634.29 and its 200 day moving average is $631.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.