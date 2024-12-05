Stifel Financial Corp Has $334.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $334,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $521.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $404.32 and a fifty-two week high of $535.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

