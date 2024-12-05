Stifel Financial Corp Has $490.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.39% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $490,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,903,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $202.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.15 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

