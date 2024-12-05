Stifel Financial Corp Has $975.67 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $975,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 100,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $610.63 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.20. The company has a market capitalization of $561.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.