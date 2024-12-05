Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Medtronic worth $525,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

