Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $520,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after buying an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

