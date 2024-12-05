Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December 5th (AC, ALV, AMIGY, BFS, BOOM, BRKR, BWY, COLM, COP, CRST)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 5th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.29).

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.50.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

