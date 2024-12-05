StockNews.com Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. Catalent has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $62.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Catalent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,460,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,578 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

