Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $445.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $370.00.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.40.

Get Stryker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $389.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $143,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.