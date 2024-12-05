Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 956422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 610,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $3,220,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

