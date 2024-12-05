Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.31. 25,590,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 83,756,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

