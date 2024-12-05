SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSSSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,697. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.
About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
