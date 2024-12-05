SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2024

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSSSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,697. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.