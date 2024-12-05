SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. 7,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.
