SWAN Capital LLC Acquires 27,978 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
