SWAN Capital LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.39 and a 52-week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
