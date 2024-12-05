Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 16553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Swiss Re
Swiss Re Price Performance
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.