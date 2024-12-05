Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 16553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

