Swmg LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Swmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,441,000 after purchasing an additional 259,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

