Swmg LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Swmg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

