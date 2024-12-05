Swmg LLC Invests $513,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tesla by 236.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $357.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $235.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,577 shares of company stock valued at $135,230,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

