Swmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Swmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

