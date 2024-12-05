Swmg LLC Purchases 3,144 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.3% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $610.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $456.45 and a 52-week high of $610.92. The firm has a market cap of $526.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

