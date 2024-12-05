SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $399.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.78 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,171,646.75. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

