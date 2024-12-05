SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

WEC Energy Group Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

