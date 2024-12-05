SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $284.60 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.07 and a 200 day moving average of $276.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

