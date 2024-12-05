SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.18 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 368.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 531,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 988,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 74,032 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.