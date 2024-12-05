SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.