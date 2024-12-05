SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $273,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.04 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

