SYM FINANCIAL Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

