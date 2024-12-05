Symmetry Peak Management LLC Buys New Shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.