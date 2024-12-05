Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

