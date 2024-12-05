Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 33,940 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,316 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,586 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,016,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,743 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,044,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 758,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Tapestry by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 999,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 673,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $65.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

