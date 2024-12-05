Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $23,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 28.5% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.