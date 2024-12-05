Systematic Financial Management LP Has $25.89 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.52% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.61. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $168.32 and a 52-week high of $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

