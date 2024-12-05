Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,402 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.79% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 46.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 298,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 29,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,415,072. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

