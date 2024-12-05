Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 108,096 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $30,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 75.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.