Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Innoviva makes up about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.16% of Innoviva worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 77,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 171.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 28.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.