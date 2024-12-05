Tenable’s (TENB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

TENB stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $135,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,182,823.30. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tenable by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

