Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.