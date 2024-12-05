TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

NASDAQ WULF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 13.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.