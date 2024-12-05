TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. 182,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 342,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

