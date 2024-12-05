Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 24.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

