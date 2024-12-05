Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,319,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $19,748,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 101,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

