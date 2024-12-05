The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

